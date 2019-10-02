Clinton girls’ tennis shuts out Woodruff

The Clinton girls’ tennis team remained undefeated in Region 3-3A play Tuesday, pitching a 7-0 shutout over host Woodruff.

Clinton swept through the five singles matches, with the No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 singles matches featuring a 6-0 set. Chandler Dailey, at No. 2 singles, won her match by a 6-0, 6-0 score over Madison Phillips of Woodruff, and was the only player to win her match without dropping a game.

Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1) and Gracie Spangler (No. 3) each only lost one game, while No. 4 Reese Gowan dropped just two games. Jerri Hill (No. 5) dropped just four games.

Mary Catherine Dailey and Chandler Dailey (No. 1 doubles) won their match over Bennett and Phillips, 8-1, while the No. 2 doubles team of Kaitey Threatt and Grace Johnson rallied from a set down to defeat Rebekah Wireman and Anna Henery, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Clinton (6-1 overall, 5-0 region) visits Union County Thursday.

Laurens 4, Greenwood 3: The Raiders swept the No. 3-5 singles matches, and also won at No. 2 doubles, helping secure the home victory over the Eagles.

Bella Youssef (No. 3 singles), McKenzie Little (No. 4) and Kelsie Little (No. 5) each won their matches in straight sets, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Skylar Douglas and Bella Burrafato.

“Super proud of these girls and their efforts to continue to win,” said Laurens Head Coach Susan Youmans.

The victory completed a season sweep of the series with the Eagles.

Laurens hosts Westside Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Oakbrook Prep 3, Laurens Academy 0: The Crusaders, after topping Greenwood Christian the night before, suffered a road loss to Oakbrook Prep. Set scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.

Katelyn Suttles had 10 sets, Madison Sherman had 10 kills, four digs and two sets, Payton Breen chipped in 10 digs and three kills, and Emily Abercrobie had eight digs.

Greenwood 3, Laurens 1: The Raiders could not find any consistent attack and suffered a road loss to the Eagles as a result. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20.

Laurens visits Union County tonight.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer

South Carolina 4, Presbyterian 2: Presbyterian rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the Gamecocks in Columbia, but South Carolina rebounded with the final two goals to knock off the Blue Hose.

After trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Blue Hose got goals from Luca Ziegler (50th minute) and Harry Abell (52nd minute) to tie the score at 2-all. The tie lasted until the 63rd minute C.J. Mitchell-Smith scored to break the tie and give South Carolina the lead for keeps. Brian Banahan added a final goal in the 89th minute to finish off the scoring.

Goaltenders Mark Zavalkov and Valentin Kliebe each had two saves in goal for the Blue Hose (2-8), who visit Longwood Saturday.