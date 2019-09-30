Greenwood, South Carolina

Mary Edna Burns Leister, age 83, of Greenwood, and wife of the late Morris David Leister, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at NHC Health Care of Greenwood.

Born in Laurens she was a daughter of the late Palmer Freeman and Blanche Todd Burns. She was a homemaker and a member of New Market Baptist Church in Greenwood.

Surviving are her children: Mary Elizabeth Leister Welborn and husband David of Tulsa, OK, David Burn Leister and wife Sharon of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Welborn Kinsch and husband Cody, Travis Michael Welborn, and Matthew David Leister.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, October 6, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Stanley Sprouse. A private burial will be held at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.

