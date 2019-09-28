Laurens County Sheriff searching for missing Clinton toddler

Laurens County Sheriff officers are looking for a missing three-year-old, Elijah Henderson, last seen at Coleman Road near Clinton, S.C.Laurens County, SC.

Laurens County, SC – The Laurens County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing three year old boy near Clinton, South Carolina.

Elijah Henderson is missing from a Coleman Road residence near Clinton, and he was last seen about 10:30 Saturday morning, Sept. 28, said Courtney Snow with the LCSO. Coleman Road is just off Apple Orchard Road, Clinton, South Carolina. He was wearing a red shirt, pull up diapers and flip flops.

“We are actively searching for Elijah using all available resources,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds, “and if you see him or have any information please call (864) 871-3458 or county dispatch at 864-984-2523.”

5 Comments

  1. Lisa Taylor on September 28, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    Are volunteers needed to help search?

    • Judith Brown on September 28, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      There were more volunteers than were actually needed this afternoon.

  2. Christy Cothran on September 28, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Please give public update it’s now almost 5pm this community is very worried about this baby please let us know an update
    Thank you

    • Judith Brown on September 28, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      Sorry I was there for a few hours and had to return to download story. See new post.

  3. Valorie taylor on September 28, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    May GOD watch over and keep safe this little boy and return him home to his parents. Amen

