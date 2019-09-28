Laurens County Sheriff searching for missing Clinton toddler

Laurens County, SC – The Laurens County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing three year old boy near Clinton, South Carolina.

Elijah Henderson is missing from a Coleman Road residence near Clinton, and he was last seen about 10:30 Saturday morning, Sept. 28, said Courtney Snow with the LCSO. Coleman Road is just off Apple Orchard Road, Clinton, South Carolina. He was wearing a red shirt, pull up diapers and flip flops.

“We are actively searching for Elijah using all available resources,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds, “and if you see him or have any information please call (864) 871-3458 or county dispatch at 864-984-2523.”