Elijah found safe in brush just before dark
Update on Elijah’s rescue: 7:45 p.m.
Elijah Henderson, the three-year-old toddler lost this morning, has been found safe about 7:30 p.m. near his home.
“They found him about two miles from home sleeping near a small creek,” said Laurens County Sheriff Office public relations officer Courtney Snow. “The sheriff had already dismissed most of the volunteers about 7 p.m. because with it getting dark, it wouldn’t be safe. But someone who was still out found him up over a hill, and he was asleep in the brush.”
Snow said all the family and extended family were still on the scene, and the reunion with Elijah was joyful.
“It was celebratory. There were tears of joy,” Snow said. “To see him found was a joyous experience.” .
During the day more than a hundred volunteers had come to try and assist in any way possible. Some were family and friends, such as friend Ken Turner, who closed down his S. Bell Street area snack shop to come help. Rhonda Gary, a Whitten Center co-worker with Elijah’s mother, Reagan Henderson, and even staff from Elijah’s day care in Clinton came to lend support. Neighbors who didn’t really know the family well but wanted to help came, as did total strangers.
“We’re from Clinton,” said Liza Dooley as she and a friend headed into the woods to be part of the grid search. “One thing about this town is when something happens we all come together.”
Gary was still on the scene and was able to witness the family’s joy when Laurens artist David Rhodes called for the toddler, who answered, and who was quickly returned to his waiting family.
16 Comments
I’m so happy he was found safe but were searchers not calling out his name?
yes they were, but most of the searches were closer to his home.
I understand. Thank you. And thank God for keeping watch over this child.
Yes they called his name
Praise God That baby was found safe …
Praise God
Thank you Jesus…God is good all the time…
Thank you God he was found safe
Thank God he was found safe and unharmed….the lord kept his loving arms around him…God bless the searchers that stayed on after dark,a special thank you to the one that found him…..I know his family will be forever grateful…there’s still good ppl in communities…..
Praise God this baby was found safe.! Thank you Jesus!
So glad everyone didn’t leave when it was called off. I can only imagine the outcome for that baby in the dark alone and the wild animals.
Elijah was awake and answered my husband who was yelling his name
Great. Thank you. That info had come from sheriff report right after he was brought in so I guess that was missed in the confusion. I sent David a fb message a bit ago hoping to be able to talk to him. I met him at the PC art show.
Thank God for watching over his precious one and the love an support of the community to not give up
Thanks to God he is safe🙏
I tried early to tell them where to look and I told them he probably was asleep.