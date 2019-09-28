Elijah found safe in brush just before dark

Update on Elijah’s rescue: 7:45 p.m.

Elijah Henderson, the three-year-old toddler lost this morning, has been found safe about 7:30 p.m. near his home.

“They found him about two miles from home sleeping near a small creek,” said Laurens County Sheriff Office public relations officer Courtney Snow. “The sheriff had already dismissed most of the volunteers about 7 p.m. because with it getting dark, it wouldn’t be safe. But someone who was still out found him up over a hill, and he was asleep in the brush.”

Snow said all the family and extended family were still on the scene, and the reunion with Elijah was joyful.

“It was celebratory. There were tears of joy,” Snow said. “To see him found was a joyous experience.” .

During the day more than a hundred volunteers had come to try and assist in any way possible. Some were family and friends, such as friend Ken Turner, who closed down his S. Bell Street area snack shop to come help. Rhonda Gary, a Whitten Center co-worker with Elijah’s mother, Reagan Henderson, and even staff from Elijah’s day care in Clinton came to lend support. Neighbors who didn’t really know the family well but wanted to help came, as did total strangers.

“We’re from Clinton,” said Liza Dooley as she and a friend headed into the woods to be part of the grid search. “One thing about this town is when something happens we all come together.”

Gary was still on the scene and was able to witness the family’s joy when Laurens artist David Rhodes called for the toddler, who answered, and who was quickly returned to his waiting family.