Gray Court, South Carolina

Sybil McCuen Owings, age 96, of 8687 Highway 14, and wife of the late B.B. Owings and Morris Calhoun Wilson passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late John Benjamin and Sudie Ballentine McCuen. Sybil was a member of First Baptist Church of Gray Court and retired from the United States Postal Service. Sybil was a true southern lady by all standards who loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son: Ronnie Wilson and wife Donna of Gray Court; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Brown and husband Tracy of Laurens, David Wilson and wife Elizabeth of Greenwood, and Michael Wilson and wife Jennifer of Gray Court, and eight great-grandchildren, Payden, Tyler, Brantley, Devyn, Kaitlyn, Reed, Addison, and Adelyn.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Gray Court City Cemetery conducted by Rev. James Manning.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gray Court, 8442 Highway 14, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.