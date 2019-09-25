Clinton girls’ tennis sweeps Newberry

The Clinton Red Devils girls’ tennis team had a straight-forward day when it took on the Newberry Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon, but even in a straight-forward day there are hurdles to clear.

Clinton cleared that hurdle as it won all 12 sets contested in the five singles and one doubles match played against Newberry, winning 6-0 to remain undefeated in Region 3-3A play (3-0). The Red Devils are also 4-1 overall.

Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1 singles) won her match over Elizabeth Yt, 6-1, 6-2, Gracie Spangler (No. 3) won over Kenzie Long, 6-1, 6-0, Reese Gowan (No. 4) swept Laura Mobler, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 5 Jerri Hill knocked off Kaley LaPrize, 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Kaitey Threatt and Grace Johnson also notched a shutout, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Ava Perkins and Laeton Radford.

The only match that Clinton had any serious struggles was at No. 2 singles, where Chandler Dailey took on Abigail Yt. Dailey got off to a rough start when she double-faulted twice in the opening service game of the match and was broken, then fell behind 4-1 later in the set when she was broken again on her serve – with back-to-back double faults to close that game out. They were two of eight double faults Dailey had in the entire match – four in each set.

It appeared Yt was on her way to a comfortable opening set victory before Dailey righted the ship. She broke back to get to 4-2 down, then held her next two service games to eventually trail 5-4. Yt served for the set but quickly fell into a Love-30 hole, and eventually faced double break point at 15-40. Yt forced an error by Dailey to save the first break point, but at 30-40 Yt sprayed a backhand shot that allowed Dailey to break and get back on serve.

Dailey held to get to 6-5 up before breaking Yt’s serve again, getting a netted backhand shot from Yt at 15-40, to win the opening set, 7-5, and send Dailey on her way. She shook of being broken at 2-0 up in the second set by winning back-to-back service games to take her own 4-1 lead, but did what she had to do – hold her final two service games – to win the match, 7-5, 6-3.

Dailey was 5 for 8 on break-point chances in the match, while Yt was 3 for 5. Yt also had four double faults.

Clinton will visit Emerald Thursday night.

Laurens 5, Easley 2: The Raiders used victories in four of the five singles contests to help knock off the Green Wave.

Anna Jenkins (No. 2) rallied from a set down to win 10-7 in the third over Scottie Green, while Bella Youssef (No. 3), McKenzie Little (No. 4) and Kelsie Little (No. 5) each picked up victories as well. The No. 2 doubles team of Skylar Douglas and Bella Burrafato beat Merritt Foster and Carol LeCroy in three sets, winning 6-1, 1-6, 10-3.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer

Presbyterian 2, Middle Georgia 1, OT: Sergio Pinto notched his fourth-career game winning goal to tie PC for the Division I history, connecting on a penalty kick in the first minute of overtime, to help the Blue Hose to their first victory of the season.

After Pedro Crespo scored his first goal of the season for the Blue Hose when he hit a left-footed shot in the 46th minute, but Middle Georgia rallied when Callum Bryan made a pass to Jesus Sanchez to tie the game at 1-all in the 55th minute, eventually forcing overtime.

PC (1-7) hosts Furman Saturday night at Martin Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Women’s golf

Julie Hillestad tied for ninth place with a collegiate-best score of 216 (71, 74, 71) over three rounds as the Presbyterian Blue Hose finished eighth at the Elon Invitational, held in Burlington, North Carolina.

The tournament was played at the Alamancee C.C.

Hillestad has dropped her career-best 54-hole tournament score in each of the last two events, and by a total of five strokes for the season. Her ninth-place finish marked the second top-1o finish in her collegiate career.

Serina Combs shot 223 to tie for 22nd, Caroline Martin shot 231 and tied for 36th, Kelli Kragh finished at 237 to finish in 45th, and Taylor Gardner wrapped her tournament run in 52nd with a score of 245.

The College of Charleston won the tournament with an aggregate of 841 (11-under), led by medalist Jodee Tindal at 206 (7-under).

PC heads to the Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro, North Carolina, starting Monday.

Men’s golf

Jimmy McCollum tied his career-best with an even-par 72 to help Presbyterian wrap the final round of the River Run Collegiate, in Davidson, North Carolina, at 306, helping the squad to a three-round total of 921 – and a 14th-place finish.

McCollum had two birdies in the first six holes to open his final round at 2-under, and shook off a pair of bogeys to par the final 10 holes he played. The 306 marked the first time in his collegiate career that McCollum led PC in scoring during a tournament, and helped him finish 32nd overall.

A.J. Nolin finished tied for 50th at 229, with a team-best nine birdies, Thomas Hollingsworth was 62nd at 231, Nat Simkins tied for 70th at 236, and Mason Whatley ended in 87th with a score of 250.

James Madison won the team title at 15-under 849, the only team to finish under par for the tournament. JMU’s Walker Cross was the medalist at 207.