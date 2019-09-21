Laurens, South Carolina

Robert Lee “Bob” Morris, age 78, of 572 Tranquil Drive, and husband of Elizabeth Phinney Morris, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at National Healthcare Center of Laurens.

Born in Nashville, TN, he was a son of the late T.A. and Edith Dixon Morris. Bob was an accountant and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. From an early age, along with his family, Bob had a love for music that he carried with him for his entire life. From his early days in Nashville, to the Presbyterian College and First Presbyterian Church Choirs, and visiting retirement homes with the Yesterukes; he always found joy in ministering to others through music.

Surviving in addition to his wife are: his daughter, Sara Elizabeth “Sally” Morris and husband Dr. William Mercer of Knoxville, TN; and his brother, Joseph A. “Joe” Morris and wife Vicki of Kannapolis, NC.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard A. Morris of Winston Salem, NC.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Mike McCracken.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, Georgia 30004.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.