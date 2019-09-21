Raiders open region slate on a high, rout Wade Hampton

The Laurens Raiders’ offense turned in one of its finer performances in recent years Friday night against the Wade Hampton Generals, using an overpowering rushing attack to roll to a 54-26 victory in Greenville to open the Region 1-5A slate.

Laurens (2-1 overall) gained 428 of it 520 yards of offense on the ground, rushing for 9.1 yards per attempt. Quarterback Ryan Campbell, who was 5 for 6 passing for 92 yards, was overpowering on the ground – rushing for a game-high 135 yards and three touchdowns – while Jeremiah Fuller had 80 yards and a touchdown. Ty Robertson, Zy Todd, Jayden McGowan and Duane Martin also rushed for touchdowns for Laurens, which scored TDs the first three times it had the ball.

Hayden Wyatt was 18 of 31 passing for Wade Hampton, covering 176 yards. He had three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cal Cooper was 1 for 1 for 19 yards and a TD to further help the cause for the Generals, while Levi Conway was the top target (11 receptions, 92 yards, TD).

Laurens returns home to face rival Greenwood Friday night.

Clinton: Despite having the ball for just less than 17 minutes, the Wren Hurricanes maximized their possession of the ball and blew away the Clinton Red Devils, 63-13, in Piedmont. Clinton is now 1-3 on the season.

Wren quarterback Joe D. Owens threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, receiver Eli Wilson had five catches for 126 yards and a TD, Tyler Cherry had five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Black had four catches for 121 yards to help counter Clinton’s running attack.

Clinton’s Kimon Quarles had 22 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Jykorie Gary had 107 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Clinton hosts Pendleton Friday in its final non-region game.

LA: The Laurens Academy Crusaders bounced back from last week’s loss with a 50-6 blowout of W.W. King in Batesburg.

LA quarterback Thomas Lowry rushed for four touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth quarter, and also threw for three touchdowns as the Crusaders scored the first 26 points of the game and were never threatened.

LA visits Calhoun Academy Friday.

Look for more on all of these games in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.