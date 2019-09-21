PC football remains winless after home loss

The Presbyterian College football team lost its 10th straight game dating back to last season, falling to 0-3 on the 2019 season, with a 35-10 loss to Eastern Kentucky at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Presbyterian held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but EKU turned things around by scoring the final 28 unanswered points – two touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the fourth – as the Colonels picked up 452 yards of total offense. PC was held to 224 yards of offense.

PC quarterback Brandon Thompson threw for 122 yards, but was intercepted twice. Running back Jarius Jeter rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown to aid PC’s cause.

PC returns next Saturday with a road trip to North Alabama. Look for full details on this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.