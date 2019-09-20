Steve “Pie Face” Lynch

Laurens, South Carolina

Robert Steven Lynch, age 64, of 150 Colonial Acres Road, and husband of Debbie Hawkins Lynch, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Mildred Rhodes Lynch and the late Earl Lloyd Lynch. Steve was formerly employed with St. Joe Paper Co. (International Paper) and also Firmin Ford. Steve was currently employed with Lakeside Country Club where he considered them to be part of his family. Steve was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and was a Mason. He was formerly a Jaycee. His love for life and people was seen in everything he did; whether it be cooking, playing guitar, creating art, or working.

Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are his children: Steven Lynch and Ashlyn Lynch, both of Laurens; sisters, Linda Bible and husband Bob of Taylors, and Jan Craft and husband Ray of Laurens; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson, Rev. Tommy Cox, and Rev. Phil Hall. Private burial will be held at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at First Baptist Church immediately following the memorial service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325 or First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens SC 29360.

