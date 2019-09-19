Back Street gathering Saturday will document, share Laurens history

A grassroots effort and an invitation to remember the importance of “Back Street” in Laurens has prompted several Laurens residents and Laurens natives to plan a “Back Street Market” this Saturday. Their hope is to bring people together who can provide their memories about an area of vital economic and cultural importance to the African American community in Laurens.

Set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sep. 21, residents can pay a fee of $10 and set up a booth in the area that used to hold Pughsley’s Pharmacy at 115 North Harper Street, Laurens. The pharmacy was owned by Dr. Ralph Pughsley, the first African American pharmacist in Laurens.