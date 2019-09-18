Dems set to host 2nd Annual Jim Bryan Dinner

The Laurens County Democratic Party is hosting the Second Annual Jim Bryan Dinner this Friday night at Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens.

Tickets, which are priced at $40 apiece, are still available and will remain on sale through tonight.

This year’s theme is “Women in Politics.” The dinner will feature guest speakers Bryanta Booker-Maxwell, a Laurens native, former staffer for Rep. Jim Clyburn and current political director for U.S. Senatorial candidate Jaime Harrison, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms is in her first term as Atlanta’s mayor.

Jim Bryan Dinner organizer Alicia Sullivan said she is hoping the event will grow following the inaugural event last year.

“We’re hoping to have a good turnout,” said Sullivan. “Last year, we were the same weekend as Squealin’ on the Square because it was the only date Rep. Clyburn could make it. That’s why we moved it this year, so more people could attend.”

In addition to Booker-Maxwell and Bottoms as guest speakers, Laurens County Councilwoman Diane Anderson and Virginia “Ginger” Crocker, a former state representative and executive director of the South Carolina Democratic Caucus.

Sullivan said all female members of local government councils and mayors from county municipalities have been invited and are to be recognized at the dinner.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the local Democratic Party, and organizers enlisted Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) to help with marketing via a social media video.

“Help us create a strong Laurens County Democratic Party and support the leadership of incredible women,” Booker said in the short clip.

The dinner honors former state Rep. Jim Bryan, who served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1984-2000 representing District 9 in Laurens and Greenville counties.