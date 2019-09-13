Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Fred Galloway, age 95, widower of Elizabeth Naomi Rollins Galloway, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late A.G. and Ola Lanford Galloway.

Mr. Galloway was retired from Torrington Plant and Clinton Mills. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Old Timers Club of Clinton Mills. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Lejeune during World War II.

He is survived by his brother, Bobby Galloway of Melrose MN; and his devoted caregiver and niece, Susie B. Crowe (Steve) of Clinton; also several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by his brothers, Tommy Galloway, Charles Galloway, and Carl Galloway; and his sisters, Verlee Kelly and Martha Franklin.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 6 to 8 PM.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home Staff and to the Patriot Hospice for all their wonderful care and compassion.

The family will be at the home of his niece, Susie Crowe, 607 Shands Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family request that memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 702 N Sloan Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

