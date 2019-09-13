Clinton rolls to season’s first victory

The Clinton Red Devils’ football team picked up the first victory in head coach Corey Fountain’s tenure with the squad Friday night, washing out Powdersville in a 31-0 rout at Wilder Stadium in Clinton.

Kimon Quarles rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries, Greg Sanders rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and both Shyquan Kindard and Darian Bailey rushed for a touchdown to help the Red Devils move to 1-2 on the season. Clinton rushed for 333 yards on 50 carries, more than double Powdersville’s total offense (156) in the contest.

Clinton held Powdersville to 2 for 14 on third down and forced five turnovers – including four interceptions.

Clinton hits the road Friday when it visits Wren.

Laurens: Despite holding a slim edge in total offense (290-283) and holding the ball for just short of 30 minutes of game time, the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season in a 23-6 loss to the Hillcrest Rams in Simpsonville.

Hillcrest took advantage of two mistakes to put away the Raiders in the second half. Brandon Higgs intercepted a Ryan Campbell pass with 5 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the third quarter and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to push Hillcrest up 16-6, and in the fourth quarter the Rams had a 77-yard return of a blocked Laurens field goal to help put the game on ice.

Duane Martin rushed for 51 yards to lead Laurens, while Campbell was 3 for 7 passing for 15 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Dee Foster had the most yards passing for Laurens, coming on a trick play in the first half, when he tossed a 53-yard pass to Jayden McGowan. The play’s momentum, however, was snuffed out on the next play when he fumbled and Hillcrest recovered.

Laurens (1-1) opens Region 1-5A play Friday when it visits Wade Hampton.

LA: St. John’s Christian Academy handed Laurens Academy its first loss of the season in a 58-30 decision at Todd Kirk Field in Laurens.

Thomas Lowry threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Crusaders. All three touchdown passes went to Cal Robertson.

LA (1-1) visits W.W. King Academy Friday.