Laurens volleyball knocks off Ware Shoals

The Laurens Raiders’ volleyball team picked up a straight set victory Wednesday night over Ware Shoals. Set scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.

Kayla Moore had 10 service aces, while Aubrey Wardell had five.

Laurens was slated to host Woodmont Thursday night.

COLLEGE

Volleyball

PC falls to Wofford as Eulitz reaches milestone: Erin Eulitz had 12 digs to reach 1,000 for her career with the Presbyterian Blue Hose, but PC could not turn back the Wofford Terriers Wednesday in Spartanburg, falling 26-24, 28-26, 25-17. PC is now 2-5.

Eulitz became the fifth player in PC’s Division-I era to reach 1,000 digs for her career.

Erin Cooke and Lauren talbert added eight kills each, while Trinity Williams had seven kills and led the team with a .462 hitting percentage. Sierra Jones registered 17 assists, while Cooke added 11 assists. Cooke and Jones have had double-digit assist results in every match PC has played this season.

PC plays at the Davidson Invitational, starting Friday, in North Carolina.