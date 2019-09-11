Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Mary “Jane” Adair Powers, age 71, wife of the late Alvin D. Powers, Jr. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Charles Allen and Mary Alice Bolt Adair. She was a 1966 graduate of Laurens High School and a 1969 graduate of Winthrop College. After graduation she worked at the University of Georgia, Aiken School District and Self Regional Hospital. She was executive director of the Upper Savannah AHEC for almost 24 years. She retired from the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board in 2014 after 12 years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church where she served as Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer for many years. She also taught in the Preschool Department Sunday School and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her four children, all of Laurens: Maryanne Merida and husband Gonzalo, Maryellen “Ellie” Powers, Maryelizabeth “Lizzy” Powers, and Alvin “Trey” Powers, III; a grandson, David Merida of Laurens; a brother, David Adair of Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post, Rev. Bob Cato, and Rev. Sheryl Kemp- Bailey with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home, 1735 Pinehaven Street Ext. and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Flowers are welcomed and memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at

www.thekennedymortuary.com.