Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Charles Harvey Holman, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

Mr. Holman was born in Oakwood Georgia and was the son of the late Herbert D. Holman Sr. and Thelma V. Holman.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Holman of the home; sons, Steve Holman of Duncan and Michael Holman of Laurens; brother, Herbert Holman Jr. (Betty) of Gainesville GA; Sister-in-Law, Janette Holman of Laurens; niece, Judy Standridge (Buddy) of Braselton, GA; nephews, Mitchell Holman of Hickory Tavern, Stanley Holman of Laurens, Scott Roach, Greg Roach and Barry Roach.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers, George Holman and James Holman; and his sister, Dorothy “Dot” Shaw.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens at 2:00 PM with interment at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens