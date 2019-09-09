County council special election set for Tuesday

A special election to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Laurens County Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Brown Patterson is running unopposed to fill the seat, which opened up when Stewart Jones was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives. Patterson handily won the Republican Primary election in July. Barring a successful write-in campaign, Patterson is the presumed winner of the special election.

Polls for the special election will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of polling places for the special election in District 4:

Laurens 1

Laurens 3

Laurens 4

Laurens 5

Laurens 6

Bailey

Trinity Ridge

Wattsville

Maddens

Lydia Mill

Mountville

Long Branch

Waterloo

Ekom

Mt. Olive

Hickory Tavern