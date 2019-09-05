Laurens VB suffers pair of defeats

The Laurens Raiders’ volleyball team saw its skid reach four straight matches Wednesday after being swept in both halves of a tri-match at T.L. Hanna, losing to both Easley and the host Yellow Jackets.

In the match against Easley, which the Green Wave won in two sets (25-21, 25-14), Brielle Macatiag had 14 digs. Hanna, in the other match on the night, grabbed control early against the Raiders and pulled away for a 25-8, 25-7 decision.

Laurens’ record is now 1-4 on the season, the only victory coming against Clinton. Laurens hosts Greenwood tonight.

Tuesday Cross Country: Clinton swept both halves of a varsity cross country meet Tuesday at Lake Rabon.

In the girls’ run Clinton scored 25 points to edge Laurens, which had 31 points. Clinton was led by Dorothy Trent, who completed the 5,000m run in 23 minutes, 11 seconds. Teammate Danielle Trent was fourth (25:05), Elizabeth Reid was fifth (25:35), Gabrielle Carles was seventh (27:40) and Erin Donley was eighth (27:49).

Laurens was led by Zoey Sward, who was second (24:40.04), Ryleigh Bragg was third (24:41.87), with JaNyiah Jones sixth (25:51), Sofia Alvarez ninth (28:01), and Hatchell Hardy 11th (28:57).

The boys’ meet saw Clinton scored 20 points, beating Laurens (46) and Ware Shoals (76). Luis Brenna of Laurens was the top overall runner in 19:40, but Clinton took the next five spots to help secure the victory. Nick Perkins was second (19:59), followed by William Reid (20:23), David Wilkie (20:25), James Henderson (20:39) and Jacob Hawkins (20:42).

Following Brenna for Laurens was Jackson Edwards in ninth (21:34), Zak Brown in 11th (21:46), Murphy Rush in 12th (21:51), and Pedro Juan in 13th (22:06).