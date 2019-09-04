Wade Hampton girls’ tennis shuts down Laurens

Laurens girls’ tennis player Abby Davis watched a forehand from her opponent, Alexis Broderick, land inside the court for a winner and was so impressed by it she put her left hand to her racquet head in applause.

Davis did that a number of times in her match Tuesday at Laurens High, while Broderick sparked what turned out to be a 7-0 match victory for the Wade Hampton Generals over the host Raiders. Laurens was not able to capture a single set on the day, coming closest at No. 5 singles. That’s where Kelsie Little won four games in the first set from Sophia Hincapie, eventually falling 6-4, 6-0.

Davis, in her match, could never find any rhythm against Broderick’s forehand, which proved so effective it made the occasional drop shot Broderick employed that much more successful. Broderick broke Davis in every one of her six service games in the match, but missed the shutout when she, herself, was broken in the third game of the second set.

Broderick had three aces and no double faults, while Davis had one double fault. The two players did not fail on a break-point opportunity in the match.

Other matches – No. 2 singles: Ava Gaos (WH) def. Anna Jenkins (LDHS), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Ansley Minnich (WH) def. Bella Youseff (LDHS), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4: Gwynn Tankersley (WH) def. McKenzie Little (LDHS), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles: Olivia Vanderward and Sydney Beal (WH) def. Skylar Douglas and Bella Burrafato (LDHS), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1: Broderick and Gaos (WH) def. Davis and Jenkins (LDHS), 8-1.

Laurens VB: The Raiders suffered a three-set sweep at host J.L. Mann Tuesday, falling 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.

Veronica Corteville picked up four blocks for the Raiders, but the defensive unit just could not keep up with the Patriots’ attack, resulting in the loss.

Laurens travels to T.L. Hanna for a tri-match today (Wednesday).

COLLEGE

Volleyball

Eulitz honored by Big South: Presbyterian senior Erin Eulitz was named Big South Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

Eulitz was selected to the all-tournament team at the Spartan-Demon Deacon Classic last week, where PC went 1-2. The highlight of the weekend came in the team’s victory over North Carolina Central, where she had a career-high 35 digs – good enough to tie for fourth in PC’s Division-I history books.

PC plays Friday and Saturday at the Eagle Challenge, hosted by Morehead State.

AREA RESULTS

Golf

Rolling S Seniors

Aug,. 26: 1. Rick Bump and Oran Sprouse, +1; 2. Bill Bishop and Skip Phillips, -1.

Aug. 28: 1. Lonnie Thacker and Leonard Porter, +5; 2. Nate Hart and James Copeland, +2.

Aug. 30: 1. Bill Bishop, Rick Bump, Mike Malone and Jamie Sims, E.

Tennis

CLNTA Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Held Aug. 31 at Laurens City Park

Results

Women

3.0 Division: 1. Lynda Mills, Clinton; 2. Jeanne Hiller, Greenwood.

3.5 Division: 1. Joanne Moore, Greenwood; 2. Dionee Tavenner, Laurens.

Men

3.0 Division: 1. Ron Dove, Clinton; 2. Patrick Casey, Newberry.

3.5 Division: 1. Danny Gaultier, Greenwood; 2. Reiny Koschel, Ware Shoals.