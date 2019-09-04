Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Robert C. Cobb, age 86, widower of Nancy E. Cobb, of 284 Apple Orchard Road passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born at Lydia Mill and was the son of the late Charles Cobb and Eura Anderson Cobb.

Surviving are his two sons, Roy Cobb (Michelle) of Dalton, GA, David Eugene Cobb (Jan) of Laurens; his daughter, Doris Eubanks (Billy) of Clinton; step-sons, Wade Brown (Lisa) of Laurens, David Brown (Donna Lynn) of Clinton; his sisters, Pearl Babb and Dorothy Satterfield; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Bobby Joe Cobb.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lydia Presbyterian Church c/o Gail Meeks, 603 Poplar Street Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton