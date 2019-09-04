Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Grover Randall “Randy” Martin, age 68, of 606 Hickory St. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Victor Hadden Martin and Louise Lanford Martin Couch.

Randy loved owning and operating his hair salon Hair Unlimited for 47 years and that love was evident in the way he cared for his clients. He was an active member and Sunday school teacher of Springdale United Methodist Church. Randy was passionate about his art but the joy of his life was his family and his grandchildren that called him, Papa. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his great sense of humor and his ability to make you laugh.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Betty Murphy Martin; two sons, Chris Martin (Georgianna) of Laurens, Blakely Martin of Clinton; a sister, Nikki Jackson of Clinton; grandchildren, Anna Beth Martin, Autry Martin, Hadden Martin and Rand Martin.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Carole Starnes.

A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 8th at 4:00 P.M. at the Springdale United Methodist Church by Rev. Jerry Pickens.

The family will receive friends before the service from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Springdale United Methodist Church, 851 Springdale Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton