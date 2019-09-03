BREAKING: Laurens’ football Friday cancelled

Friday night’s prep football game between Laurens and host Myrtle Beach has been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian. It will not be made up.

“We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be traveling to Myrtle Beach this weekend. We have been planning this trip for over a year and have spent countless hours making it happen,” Laurens Head Coach Chris Liner said Tuesday. “But we 100% agree with their decision. The safety of everyone involved should always be the No. 1 priority.”

Hurricane Dorian is currently forecast to dump as much as 10 inches of rain in Myrtle Beach through Thursday night, with 3-5 foot storm surges. The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory that Dorian, presently in the Bahamas, is moving north at 2 mph.

Myrtle Beach High, which has not had school this week following Sunday’s mandatory evacuation declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster, is located about 1.5 miles from the beachfront.

Laurens’ next football game is Sept. 13 at Hillcrest.