PC football adds game with Mercer for Saturday

The Presbyterian College football team will not have this week off, as it turns out.

PC announced Monday it had added a game with Mercer for Saturday afternoon, at 2 p.m., at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton. It is now the team’s regular-season opener and will be part of a now three-game homestand to open the season.

It is also the first meeting between the teams since 1941.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and season-ticket holders can get in free of charge – but they will need to get a ticket from will call to enter the stadium. Gold and Tartan lots will be reserved parking, while all other parking is first-come, first-served. Scotsman Club hospitality will not be available, but the concessions and Scotsman Corner will be open for fans.