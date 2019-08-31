Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Charlie Moss, age 57, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, his sisters and brother-in-law.

He was born in Glasgow, Scotland and was a son of the late Garland Nelson Moss and Marion Davidson Denham “Bonnie” Moss.

Charlie had resided at Whitten Center for over 50 years, where he was loving cared for. Charlie’s family wishes to thank his Whitten Center Family for their love and compassion they gave to him.

Charlie is survived by his sisters, Nola Moss McIntyre of Tacoma, WA and Dawn Moss of Pelzer, SC.

Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Charlie will be interned with his Father, Grandparents, and Aunt Mildred at Grove Station Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Whitten Center Parents Club, c/o Marlene Woods 304 Dixon Street Clinton, SC 29325 or We Are Sharing Hope SC, 3950 Faber Place Drive Suite 400, North Charleston, SC 29405

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton