Laurens, South Carolina

Sonna Pulley Pitts, age 59, of 1310 Cain Road, and wife of Richard Alan Pitts passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Eva Roberts Pulley of Laurens and the late Robert Niles “Sage” Pulley. A graduate of Lander University, Sonna received a Master’s Degree from U.S.C. in Early Childhood Education. She was a retired teacher with Laurens School District 55 and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children: Niles Maxwell “Niley” Pitts of the home and Anna Katherine “Anna Kate” Pitts of Laurens.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. A private committal will be held in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Anna Kate, 825 Hood Creek Road in Laurens and will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

