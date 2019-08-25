Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Ed Wells, age 79, of 204 Shands St. passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Edgar E. Wells, Sr. and Clara Kanning Wells.

He was a retired employee of B.F. Shaw and a member of the Lydia Baptist Church.

Surviving are his son, Buddy Wells (Lynn) of Gray Court, a daughter, Shelly Mitchell of Clinton.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Parrish Wells and a brother, Donnie Wells.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, August 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens by Rev. Kenny Moore. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at their respective homes.

