Gray Court, South Carolina

Aleene Woody Trammel, 89, of 445 Woody Road and wife of the late Fred Cortez Trammel, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Greenville Hospital System.

Born in Hermitage, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Nellie Jane Woody. A retired Registered Nurse, she was a member of Henderson Baptist Church and loved to travel.

Mrs. Trammel is survived by: her children, Fred Trammel of Gray Court and Sonya Trammel Martinez and husband Luis of Gray Court; brothers, George Woody of Laurens and Frank Woody and wife Ellie Mae of Gray Court; and grandchildren, Selena Martinez, Miguel Martinez, and Adrian Martinez.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Ruby Woody and a sister, Sara W. Stanton.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Westview Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Mark Entrekin.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S, P.O. Box 157, Waterloo, SC 29384.

