Name released of cyclist killed in Gray Court
Gray Court, S.C. – A vehicle vs bicycle accident Thursday evening resulted in the death of a bicycle rider 1.4 miles north of Gray Court.
According to Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek, Richard Bouchard, 67, of Cassidi Court, Simpsonville, was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on 101 N on Aug. 22. Mr. Bouchard was pronounced dead on scene at 7:30 p.m. from blunt force injuries.
Trooper Joel Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at 7:25 p.m. Thursday when a 16-year-old juvenile driver in a 2015 Nissan hit the bicyclist from behind. The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, and the bicycle rider, a male, was wearing a helmet.
Both the vehicle and the bicycle were traveling in the southbound lane.
The driver of the Nissan was charged with driving too fast for condition. The accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.
3 Comments
The result of carelessness with a one ton high speed projectile (automobile) differs little from carelessness with a firearm or any other potentially lethal device. Such carelessness should be punished to the full extent of the law. SC DOT should thoroughly investigate, and improper conduct of the bicyclist notwithstanding, should seek the maximum penalty of the driver, manslaughter even – probably not murder since there was likely no harmful intent.
I may get backlash. But before you do. Remember I have and still suffer. My son was hit and killed 10 years ago by a very young lady. He hit her windshield. I ask for no punishment. Why, because she learned a horrible lesson. She saw my boys face. She was also ticket and at fault. She lives with that vision daily. I keep up. She is a very successful lady, a mom and still lives with this. So no. I’m so so sorry for the loss of life. I lost also.
I sincerely hope that they check to make sure he wasn’t texting. This bicyclist was an accomplished rider and lost his wife last year to a 32 years of cancer. He should be charged with manslaughter. He was practicing to ride with his son for the cancer run in honor of his wife.