Raiders’ Rally & Sports Preview set for tonight

The Laurens District 55 High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting the second annual “Raiders’ Rally & Sports Preview” on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. inside K.C. Hanna Stadium at Laurens District 55 High School.

The 2019 Raiders’ Rally & Sports Preview event will continue to bring our elementary, middle, and high school students, families and community together. “We are excited about the second annual ‘Raiders’ Rally and Sports Preview’ and hope even more of our community will come to experience this wonderful event this year. We hope all Raider fans will enjoy this opportunity, which is attached to our home scrimmage against Boiling Springs,” said Head Football Coach Chris Liner.

This free event will allow children of all ages to run through the Raider helmet tunnel at 5:50 p.m. with Laurens football players or stand side by side with the Laurens cheerleaders as the team and fans come through the tunnel. Following the tunnel run, the Laurens football team will host Boiling Springs for their final scrimmage of the pre-season. Kick-off for the scrimmage is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Fans may also purchase new Raider spirit attire, sold by the Athletic Booster Club, as well as clear bags to prepare you for the upcoming football season. Beginning with the first regular season football game, clear bags will be required for admission into all LDHS events and all middle school athletic events.

The Wednesday night rally will be a great way for Raider fans to kick off the sports season and begin the 2019-2020 school year. Athletes from all Laurens District 55 High School sports teams will be represented at the event and LCSD 55 coaches will also be on hand to greet future Raiders. Fans can also pickup game schedules for the year and support the teams through material and concession stand purchases.

Concessions, music, a bounce house, and raffle prizes are also on the schedule. Raffle prizes include Century Club Passes, an autographed jersey, and other raffle items. The Laurens District 55 Athletic Booster Club expects this to be a night full of fun for everyone.

For more information, please contact the District Office at 864-681-3642 or go to www.laurens55athletics.com.