PC men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule`

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming season, featuring 13 games – nine on the road – and three Power 5 opponents.

PC will open the season Nov. 7 when it visits Clemson. The Tigers won 20 games last season and advanced to the NIT. Later in the month PC will visit Notre Dame (Nov. 18), while the team will also play at Michigan on Dec. 21. The Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament, one year after playing for the national championship.

PC hosts Morehead State on Nov. 16, one of four home games in non-conference play. The Blue Hose also host Toccoa Falls (Nov. 30), Jacksonville (Dec. 18), and Kentucky Christian (Dec. 29). There will be an exhibition game Oct. 30, at the Templeton Center, against Johnson and Wales.

PC also has road games against VMI (Nov. 11), South Carolina State (Dec. 7) and Saint Francis Brooklyn (Dec. 10).

The Big South schedule will be released Thursday.

TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL

Laurens Academy 3, Wardlaw 0: In the season-opening match the visiting Crusaders swept their perennial nemesis from Wardlaw, winning 25-21, 25-10, 25-22.