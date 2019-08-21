Laurens, South Carolina

Doris Brown Bell, age 89, of 2759 Bellview Church Road, and wife of the late Robert Ray “Bob” Bell, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Born in Greer, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Emory Brown and Inez Brannon Brown Nabors. Mrs. Bell retired as a bookkeeper for Belk’s and J.C. Penny in Clinton, was an interior decorator for The Country Shop, and was a director for the Family Court Cottage Children’s Home in Laurens. Along with her husband, she co-founded The Robert R. Bell Center of the Blind in Laurens, was involved with the development of Rocky Bottom Camp of the Blind, and was active with the National Federation of the Blind on the local, state and national level. A member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, she was involved with the Presbyterian Women of the Church and a member of the choir. Mrs. Bell was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are: her sons, Robby Bell and wife Beth of Laurens, Mark Bell and wife Wanda of Laurens; grandchildren, Austin Bell and wife Lourdes of Duncan, Mary Bell Willard and husband Andy of Simpsonville, Rebekah Bell, Joseph Bell, Linsey Bell, and Elizabeth Bell all of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Temperance Bell, Cloie Blake, and John Talley Willard.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina. A private family interment will be held in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her son, Robby Bell, 2561 Bellview Church Road, and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to The Robert R. Bell Center of the Blind, 1103 N. Harper Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 1063 Rocky Springs Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.