Laurens, South Carolina

Faye Stewart Hairston, 79, of 160 Frontier Drive and wife of the late Ralph Martin Hairston III, passed away on August 19, 2019, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Walker County, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Dennis and Elaine Lay Stewart. A member of Ora ARP Church, she was the founder of The Book Store in Laurens.

Surviving are her son: Ralph Martin Hairston IV, of Laurens; a step-daughter, Trudy H. Nail and husband Jimmy of Covington, GA.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by three sisters.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ora ARP Church conducted by Rev. Sam Roper.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.