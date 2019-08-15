Duncan, South Carolina

Starla Suzanne Hibbard, age 47, of 633 Sunshadow Road, and wife of Nicholas Heath Hibbard passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her parents’ house.

Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of Gary K. and Nancy Stoddard Culbertson of Gray Court. A graduate of College of Charleston, Starla attended Hope Church in Spartanburg. A homemaker, she was a loving wife and mother.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, are: her daughter, Suzanna Elizabeth Day Hibbard of the home and a sister, Wanda Dawn Kelley of Hanahan, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Rich Butler, Rev. Josh Culbertson and Dr. James Spencer with entombment to follow at Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum in Fountain Inn.

The family will be at the home of her parents, 1687 Dials Church Road in Gray Court and will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.