Laurens, South Carolina

Betty Ann Whitmore Owens, age 68, formerly of Gossett Street and wife of the late Jerry Leon Owens ,passed away on August 15, 2019, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Woodruff, she was a daughter of the late Lerlie Woodrow and Martha Minor Whitmore. A member of Eastside Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society, Betty loved scrap booking, her family and was retired from DHEC Home Health.

Surviving are: her daughter, Sara Owens (Cora) of Laurens; sister, Loretta Bruce (Lee) of Gaston, SC; grandchildren, William Newman, III, (Natasha) of Laurens, Joshua Newman of Laurens; and a great-grandson, William Newman, IV of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by a son, Jerry Enice Owens.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the graveside service.

