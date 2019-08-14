Dateline – Clinton, SC

Samuel E. “Sam” Compton, Jr., age 89, widower of Maxine Hanvey Compton, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at NHC of Clinton.

He was born in Laurens, SC and was the son of the late Samuel E. Compton, Sr. and Corrie Cunningham Compton. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and owner and operator of Compton Sales & Service. He was a lifelong member and Elder Emeritus of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, a member of the Gideons, and a former volunteer with Hospice of Laurens County.

He is survived by his son, Dean Compton of Clinton; his daughter, Susan Curry (Jim) of Laurens; his two brothers, George Compton (Lovelace) of Laurens and James Compton (Marian) of Clinton; and his granddaughter, Jena Curry of Laurens.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Compton was predeceased by his brother Carol D. Compton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2PM at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Susan Curry, 1244 Curry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

