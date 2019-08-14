PC women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule Wednesday, featuring its first-ever game against a Big Ten squad.

PC opens the schedule Nov. 5 with a road game at South Carolina State, then follows with a trip to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Nov. 10. The West Virginia game is one of three against Power 5 opponents this year, including a game at Florida (Nov. 18) and Illinois (Nov. 30).

Between the West Virginia and Florida games comes the home opener (Nov. 13) against William Peace, while PC follows its trip to Gainesville with a home game against College of Charleston (Nov. 22). PC then visits Wofford (Nov. 30) before going to Illinois.

The final two non-conference games for PC are home games with UNC Wilmington (Dec. 4) and Brevard (Dec. 21).

The Big South Schedule, as well as times for the non-conference games, will be released at a later date.