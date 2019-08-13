Jester wins uncontested Cross Hill seat

Connie Jester is now a councilwoman for the Town of Cross Hill.

Jester won Tuesday’s uncontested special election Tuesday with seven votes. The final tally was 7-0.

She will fill the at-large seat vacated by former Councilman Brett Davis in May. Davis, the former pastor at the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, resigned in the midst of his first term to accept another job. Jester will complete the remainder of that term.

And she said she is ready to get going following her swearing in at council’s next meeting.

“I really am looking forward to it,” Jester said. “And I do hope that I can make a difference and sway the town toward more of a working together kind of attitude.”

Jester joins Charles Bartee, David Coleman and Beverly Jones on the Cross Hill Town Council. Randy Bishop is mayor.

“We have two men and two women on council, and I think if we all come together and voice our opinions we can work together for Cross Hill.”

Jester said she is looking forward the upcoming annual Coming Home to Cross Hill festival on Aug. 31.