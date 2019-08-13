Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Bernice Elizabeth “ Lib “ Driggers Elledge, passed away on August 13, 2019 in her home in Clinton, South Carolina surrounded by her family.

She is the daughter of Maybelle Gregory Overstreet and George Driggers and was of the Baptist Faith. Surviving are her children, Timmy Samples, Billy Samples, Rusty Elledge, Lisa Elledge, Wesley Elledge (Mandi), Gina Clevenger and daughter-in-law, Libby Mcwatters (Earl). Grandchildren. LeeAnn Cambell (Jeremy) Krista Samples (Jim) Austin McWatters, Brandon Elledge, Ryan Elledge, Carson Elledge, Cayson Elledge and Michael Elledge. Great grands, Talan and Kamryn Cambell.

She was predeceased by her husband Mike Elledge, son, Randy Samples and daughter Donna Samples. Brothers William Gregory, Silas Overstreet, and Danny Overstreet. Sisters, Mildred Willis, Geraldine Bailey Edmonds.

She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be on August 24th from 1-2 with service directly following at Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Set Free to Be Ministries P.O. Box 727 Gray Court SC 29645.