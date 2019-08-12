City of Clinton offers warnings about upcoming heat

Clinton, S.C. – With a 10-day forecast including heat indexes above 100 degrees and daytime temps in the upper 90’s, the City of Clinton is warning residents to check on family and friends, especially the young and elderly who may have more difficulty in the extreme weather.

The office of the City Manager encouraged residents to avoid exposure by drinking plenty of water and limiting time outdoors to early morning and evening. A press release by City Manager Bill Ed Cannon also reminded residents to provide ample water and shade for pets.

Electricity usage goes up in hotter weather and setting devices a few degrees higher will help keep power bills down during this hotter period, Cannon said.

There currently is no anticipated rate increase for electricity per kilowatt hour in Clinton. As previously explained, Clinton’s electricity is purchased from PMPA. It’s board recently hosted a workshop for the ten cities who buy their power from PMPA and rate decisions or increases would be made by the entire PMPA board of directors.