PC football nets six conference honors in Steele publication

The Presbyterian College football team earned some high preseason praise Wednesday as six players were selected to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big South Team.

Linebacker Colby Campbell earned second-team selection, while five players – wide receiver Keith Pearson, offensive lineman Eli Teeselink, linebacker Jarrett Nagy, and defensive backs Dirk Cureton and Rod Haygood – were third-team selections.

Campbell led the Big South in tackles last season (90), tied for seventh-most in a single season since PC went to Division I. He also had seven tackles for loss, 10th-best in the conference, and fifth-best amongst Big South linebackers.

Pearson had a team-best 565 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 52 receptions last year, with his 52 catches tying for second-best in the Big South. He had three games of 100 all-purpose yards, including 134 against Bluefield. He also had two 100-yard receiving games, topped by 103 against Gardner-Webb.

Teeselink started all 10 games last year and has started 28 straight games Teeselink had 38 knockdowns and 32 first-down/touchdown blocks last year. He also did not allow a sack, and was part of an offensive line that allowed five sacks on the season – second-fewest in the conference.

Nagy led all freshman in the Big South with 89 total tackles last year, second-most on the team. Nagy also had five games of at least 10 tackles, highlighted by three games of at least 12 tackles.

Cureton led all PC defensive backs with 53 tackles, fourth-most on the team, had four pass breakups and recovered two fumbles last season. He was second in the Blue Hose with eight kickoff returns, totaling 143 yards.

Haygood started nine games last season and totaled 40 tackles, with a career-high six in three separate games. He also recored four pass breakups against Gardner-Webb and three against Monmouth, while his eight breakups on the season were tops on the team. The four breakups against G-W set a single-game D-I record for PC’s program.

The Phil Steele Preseason FCS Magazine is available exclusively online and can be purchased through philsteele.com.