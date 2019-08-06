Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Reese W. Phillips, age 70, of 412 Musgrove Street, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Hobert and Mae Haney Phillips. He was a dedicated employee in the Ceramic Manufacturing Industry for 42 years, and was a loving husband, father, and Pop Pop. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Wanda Gay Crawford Phillips of the home; his son, Kevin Phillips (Jennifer) of Greenville; his grandson, Griffin Phillips; and his sister Wanda Babb (Steve) of Clinton.

Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 4 to 5 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton