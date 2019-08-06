Gray Court deaths being investigated

Two people were found dead at their home on Highway 92 in Gray Court Sunday, and investigators are still attempting to determine exactly what happened.

Neither names of the deceased nor the causes of death have been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the matter is still under investigation.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of the incident around 5 a.m. Sunday and discovered two deceased individuals in the home.

The LCSO would not comment on any details of the incident due to its status as an ongoing investigation.

Investigators did say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.