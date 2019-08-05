Brenda “Gail” Butle

Laurens, South Carolina

Brenda “Gail” Butler, 67, passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019, at National Healthcare in Laurens.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Albert Hughes and the late Edna Crowe Powers and husband Jim Powers. Gail was a devoted mother and homemaker who always did whatever was necessary to insure her family had whatever they needed and did all she could to help them become successful in life.

She is survived by: her children, Stacy Plaia and husband Lucky of Laurens and Wayne Butler, Jr. and wife Andrea of Boiling Springs; sister, Diane Stewart and husband Eddie of Laurens; grandchildren, Kris Plaia and wife Brianna, Nicholas Hooper, and Chase Hooper; great grandson, Jackson Plaia; and special friend and roommate, Betty Newsome of Laurens.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare Hospice, 446 East Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.