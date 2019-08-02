Dateline – Joanna, SC

Richard Albert Thomas, age 86, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Leon Lamar Thomas and Ruby Lee McLendon Thomas. He was retired from Abbott Labs in Inman and was a veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene L. Thomas; his daughter Debbie Thomas Gusman of Laurens; his two brothers, Edward Thomas (Debra) and Gary Thomas (Francis) all of N.C.; a granddaughter, Candii Iusti (Russell) and two great-grandsons, Laken Iusti and Levi Caughman.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his two sons, Al and Danny Thomas; and a sister, Jackie Alexander.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 4:00 P.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton