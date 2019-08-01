Weekend volunteers sought for Ford Playground installation

Laurens, S.C. – Volunteer opportunities are available Saturday and Sunday at Ford Elementary School, which will be getting a full scale playground thanks to a grassroots effort and a matching gift from District 55.

The vision for a playground and fundraising began the first week of June following a visit to the Lucas Avenue, Laurens school by the Clemson Tiger and Dean Cox, “The Hat” from Clemson Sports Network. Cox began a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a playground when he saw the school’s open courtyard which had very little equipment. Other local fundraisers within the community and a large donation by District 55 resulted in this weekend’s planned installation by volunteers.

The equipment is coming on on Friday, Aug. 2, and Walmart Distribution volunteers and others will begin the work Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone can come assist, and are asked to bring work gloves and supplies.

In a video posted Thursday afternoon, Cox asked that volunteers come equipped with tools, including

wheelbarrows and rakes for spreading mulch, a chain saw for opening up a shady space for new benches for teachers and other basic power tools, any leftover paint and brushes for encouraging sidewalk art work.

Plans include food such as hot dogs and hamburgers and even a DJ to turn the work day into a festive event. A ribbon cutting is planned Aug. 15.