Laurens County Master Gardener Course Offered

Laurens, SC – Starting Aug. 13, and going through the fall, the Clemson University Extension Service will be offering a Master Gardener Program in Laurens County. The Program will be held once each week on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will last for 17 weeks.

The purpose of this program is to provide horticultural training and information to area residents. Urban Tree Care, Turfgrass Management, Vegetable Gardening, Weed Identification and Control, and Annuals and

Perennials are just a few of the many excellent classes provided in the course. Graduates of the Master Gardener Program will volunteer a number of hours of service to the Laurens County Extension Program or community beautification projects.

The first class will be held on August 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the Laurens County Extension Building, which is located just off the Square at 219 West Laurens Street.

The registration fee for the Master Gardener Program is $300.00, which includes books, supplies, handouts, and other materials. Registration for the course will close on Tuesday, Aug. 6. We require a minimum of 10 persons to hold the class, and the class will be limited to a maximum of 24 persons. If you have any questions or comments please contact Bryan Smith at (864) 984-2514 ext. 112.

