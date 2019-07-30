Laurens, South Carolina

Debbie A. Painter, age 65, of 21303 Hwy 76 E. and wife of Ronald Everett Painter passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Betty Cooley Hughes of Laurens and the late Walter Hughes. Formerly employed with Inman Mills in Enoree, Mrs. Painter was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by: a son, Ronald R. Butler, Sr. and wife Latisha of Laurens; and her grandchildren, Ronald Butler, Jr. of Laurens and David E. Butler and wife Melody of Rock Hill.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Danny Smith with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

