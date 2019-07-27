Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Eugene W. “Mr. Gene” Reed of the Hickory Tavern Community and husband of Norma Roper Reed passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, on August 6, 1945. Mr. Gene retired from the U.S. Navy after twenty-one years of service and also retired from the Medical University of South Carolina and the S.C. Prison System.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

A private family celebration of Mr. Gene’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, S.C. 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

“Magnify the Lord with me. Come exalt His name together. Glorify the Lord with Me. Come exalt His name forever!”