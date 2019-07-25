Laurens Majors’ quest for Williamsport comes to an end

The Laurens Majors Little League baseball team’s dreams of making it to next month’s World Series have come to an end.

Laurens had its chances, loading the bases in the first and fifth innings, but could not do enough damage and suffered a 4-2 loss to Northwood in the championship game of the state tournament in Summerville. The victory sends Northwood to next month’s regional in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Laurens loaded the bases in the first but was unable to score, but got a single run in the bottom of the fifth when the bases were again full. After giving up a single run in the top of the sixth inning, Laurens got a lead-off walk from Braden Yarbrough before Northwood recorded three straight outs to end the game – and the tournament.